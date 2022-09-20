Current and former logistics leaders met at the Army Materiel Command to participate in discussions and share different perspectives. (U.S. Army photo by Douglas Brewster)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 09:18
|Photo ID:
|7437419
|VIRIN:
|220920-A-LD107-620
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of current and former senior logisticians, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC continues legacy of former senior logisticians
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT