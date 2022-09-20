Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legacy of current and former senior logisticians

    Legacy of current and former senior logisticians

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Current and former logistics leaders met at the Army Materiel Command to participate in discussions and share different perspectives. (U.S. Army photo by Douglas Brewster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 09:18
    Photo ID: 7437419
    VIRIN: 220920-A-LD107-620
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.05 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy of current and former senior logisticians, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC continues legacy of former senior logisticians

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    logisticians
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    former senior logisticians summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT