    42nd Chief of Signal visits 2d TSB [Image 1 of 4]

    42nd Chief of Signal visits 2d TSB

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Col. Paul D. Howard, Signal School Commandant & Chief of Signal, receives mission briefs from 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership, staff and battalions during a short visit to USAG Wiesbaden Sept. 26, 2022.

    The U.S. Army Signal School trains, educates, and develops highly skilled Signal Soldiers across the Army to support the full range of Multi-Domain Signal Operations. The Chief of Signal manages the Personnel and Branch Proponency for the Signal Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 02:38
    Photo ID: 7437094
    VIRIN: 220926-A-FX425-2050
    Resolution: 5291x3527
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd Chief of Signal visits 2d TSB [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    BrigadeofExcellence
    SignalCorps
    ChiefofSignal

