Col. Paul D. Howard, Signal School Commandant & Chief of Signal, receives mission briefs from 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership, staff and battalions during a short visit to USAG Wiesbaden Sept. 26, 2022.



The U.S. Army Signal School trains, educates, and develops highly skilled Signal Soldiers across the Army to support the full range of Multi-Domain Signal Operations. The Chief of Signal manages the Personnel and Branch Proponency for the Signal Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 02:38 Photo ID: 7437094 VIRIN: 220926-A-FX425-2050 Resolution: 5291x3527 Size: 1.96 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 42nd Chief of Signal visits 2d TSB [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.