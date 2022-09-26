Vice President Harris visits Japan

Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris departs Yokota Air Base, Japan, followed by UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, Sep. 26, 2022. Vice President Harris will join other dignitaries and world leaders to pay tribute to the life and memory of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his state funeral. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

