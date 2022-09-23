2022 MCBH National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Eva Yang, an administrative clerk with Marine Corps Base Hawaii, fills her plate with food during the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on MCBH, Sept. 23, 2022. Hispanic Heritage Month is observed every year from 15 Sept. to 15 Oct. in order to honor all Americans of Hispanic descent, and to acknowledge their past and ongoing contributions to the success of our Nation. (U.S. photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)

