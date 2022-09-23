Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 MCBH National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration [Image 3 of 6]

    2022 MCBH National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Eva Yang, an administrative clerk with Marine Corps Base Hawaii, fills her plate with food during the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on MCBH, Sept. 23, 2022. Hispanic Heritage Month is observed every year from 15 Sept. to 15 Oct. in order to honor all Americans of Hispanic descent, and to acknowledge their past and ongoing contributions to the success of our Nation. (U.S. photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 22:49
    Photo ID: 7436968
    VIRIN: 220923-M-QT022-1025
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 MCBH National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 MCBH National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
    2022 MCBH National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
    2022 MCBH National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
    2022 MCBH National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
    2022 MCBH National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
    2022 MCBH National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT