2022 MCBH National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Rachel Mickelson, staff secretary for Marine Corps Base Hawaii, provides her remarks during the opening speech for the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on MCBH, Sept. 23, 2022. Hispanic Heritage Month is observed every year from 15 Sept. to 15 Oct. in order to honor all Americans of Hispanic descent, and to acknowledge their past and ongoing contributions to the success of our Nation. (U.S. photo by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)

Date Taken: 09.23.2022
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US