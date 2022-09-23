Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center Best Medic Competition Awards Presentation [Image 7 of 8]

    Tripler Army Medical Center Best Medic Competition Awards Presentation

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    (pictured left to right) Tripler Commander, Col. Bill Soliz, 1st Lt. Molly Murphy, Staff Sgt. Heekyu Chang, and Tripler Command Sgt. Maj. John Contreras.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 19:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Best Medic Competition Awards Presentation [Image 8 of 8], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

