    Miramar 2022 Airshow: Blue Angels 9/24 [Image 17 of 22]

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: Blue Angels 9/24

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerial maneuvers during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The Blue Angels, formed in 1946, perform precision flight demonstrations in more than 70 shows at 34 locations throughout the United States each year. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Adam Bowles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 19:43
    Photo ID: 7436925
    VIRIN: 220924-F-SU785-0021
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: Blue Angels 9/24 [Image 22 of 22], by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    MCAS Miramar
    miramar air show
    blue angels
    MCAS Miramar Air Show
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels

