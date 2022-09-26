Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom's Choice purified drinking water

    Freedom's Choice purified drinking water

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Conner Hammett 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange’s Gruenstadt water plant in Germany now produces Freedom’s Choice purified drinking water, the Defense Commissary Agency’s private-label bottled water brand. The water is produced for Europe commissaries through a collaborative effort between the Exchange and DeCA.

