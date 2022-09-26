The Exchange’s Gruenstadt water plant in Germany now produces Freedom’s Choice purified drinking water, the Defense Commissary Agency’s private-label bottled water brand. The water is produced for Europe commissaries through a collaborative effort between the Exchange and DeCA.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 16:54
|Photo ID:
|7436758
|VIRIN:
|220926-D-DO482-0001
|Resolution:
|3256x1820
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom's Choice purified drinking water, by Conner Hammett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commissary and Exchange Collaboration Sets High Water Mark for European Military Communities
