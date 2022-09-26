The Exchange’s Gruenstadt water plant in Germany now produces Freedom’s Choice purified drinking water, the Defense Commissary Agency’s private-label bottled water brand. The water is produced for Europe commissaries through a collaborative effort between the Exchange and DeCA.

