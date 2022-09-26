An HH-60G Pave Hawk departs Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Sept. 26, 2022, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The decision was made to relocate the aircraft to areas that would prevent them from being damaged. In less than 24-hours, all of the wing's HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters were prepared, pre-flight checked, then flown or loaded to be transported off of the installation. This movement was the equivalent of a rapid deployment of the wing's Personnel Recovery Task Force-Heavy, which utilizes multi-capable Airmen from across the wing to mobilize rapidly for rescue operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master. Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 16:44 Photo ID: 7436746 VIRIN: 220911-F-PB262-1343 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 648.54 KB Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 920th RQW relocates aircraft in preparation for Hurricane Ian [Image 31 of 31], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.