    920th RQW relocates aircraft in preparation for Hurricane Ian [Image 26 of 31]

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter prepares to depart Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Sept. 26, 2022, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The decision was made to relocate the aircraft to areas that would prevent them from being damaged. In less than 24-hours, all of the wing's HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters were prepared, pre-flight checked, then flown or loaded to be transported off of the installation. This movement was the equivalent of a rapid deployment of the wing's Personnel Recovery Task Force-Heavy, which utilizes multi-capable Airmen from across the wing to mobilize rapidly for rescue operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master. Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 16:44
    Photo ID: 7436739
    VIRIN: 220911-F-PB262-1337
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 920th RQW relocates aircraft in preparation for Hurricane Ian [Image 31 of 31], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    920th Rescue Wing
    HC-130J Combat King II
    HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter
    920th RQW
    Hurricane Ian

