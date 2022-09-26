Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division begin All American Week with the Division Run, Sept. 26, 2022, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. All American Week consists of many sporting events, the Old Timer’s Breakfast, a memorial ceremony, 10-miler, family fun run, 34-foot tower, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and concludes with the Division’s pass and review to celebrate America’s Guard of Honor’s culture and legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lilliana Magoon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 13:44 Photo ID: 7436237 VIRIN: 220926-A-RV181-1008 Resolution: 2048x1412 Size: 899.36 KB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paratroopers kick off AAW with Division Run [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Lilliana Magoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.