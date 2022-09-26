Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers kick off AAW with Division Run [Image 1 of 8]

    Paratroopers kick off AAW with Division Run

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Spc. Lilliana Magoon 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division begin All American Week with the Division Run, Sept. 26, 2022, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. All American Week consists of many sporting events, the Old Timer’s Breakfast, a memorial ceremony, 10-miler, family fun run, 34-foot tower, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and concludes with the Division’s pass and review to celebrate America’s Guard of Honor’s culture and legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lilliana Magoon)

