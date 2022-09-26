Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Medical Service   

    Lieutenant Jonita Bonham receives Distinguished Flying Cross from Gen. George Stratemeyer, Tokyo, Japan, October 18, 1950. (Courtesy photo)

    Despite injuries, heroic flight nurse maintains grace under pressure

