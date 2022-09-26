Lieutenant Jonita Bonham receives Distinguished Flying Cross from Gen. George Stratemeyer, Tokyo, Japan, October 18, 1950. (Courtesy photo)
Despite injuries, heroic flight nurse maintains grace under pressure
