    Purple Heart Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Purple Heart Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Michael Yost, 807th Deputy Commanding General, pins the Purple Heart on retired Maj. Patrick Sylvers, 1972nd Medical Detachment (Combat Stress Control) Psychologist, on Sept. 11, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 12:02
    Photo ID: 7435963
    VIRIN: 220911-D-LX804-803
    Resolution: 1545x2036
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple Heart Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers receive the Purple Heart

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)
    145th Multifunctional Medical Battalion
    2nd Medical Brigade

