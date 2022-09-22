Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Amity Montoya, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) N7 Education and Training department, poses for a selfie before NMFSC’s hispanic heritage month ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 10:47
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
NMFSC Celebrates Cultural Diversity During Hispanic Heritage Month
