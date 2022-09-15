Lt. Jonathan Gomez-Rivera, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Support Command N4 Logistics Department, poses outside of Camp Lemonnier, Djibuoti, Africa during a deployment.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 10:47
|Photo ID:
|7435777
|VIRIN:
|220915-N-OO182-365
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
This work, NMFSC Celebrates Cultural Diversity During Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Kolmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMFSC Celebrates Cultural Diversity During Hispanic Heritage Month
