    NMFSC Celebrates Cultural Diversity During Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 1 of 3]

    NMFSC Celebrates Cultural Diversity During Hispanic Heritage Month

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Kolmel 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    Lt. Jonathan Gomez-Rivera, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Support Command N4 Logistics department,prepares for a flight during a deployment to Djibuoti, Africa.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 10:47
    Photo ID: 7435776
    VIRIN: 220915-N-OO182-127
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFSC Celebrates Cultural Diversity During Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Kolmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Navy Medicine
    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

