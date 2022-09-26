Kerry Dixon, Certified Nurse-Midwife (CNM) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, examines Molly Glandom during labor. LRMC currently has six CNMs, experts in normal, physiologic birth and leaders in emphasizing holistic and wellness-oriented care.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 07:40
|Photo ID:
|7435651
|VIRIN:
|220926-O-YR030-326
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRMC celebrates National Midwifery Week, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRMC celebrates National Midwifery Week
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT