    LRMC celebrates National Midwifery Week

    RP, GERMANY

    09.26.2022

    Photo by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Kerry Dixon, Certified Nurse-Midwife (CNM) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, examines Molly Glandom during labor. LRMC currently has six CNMs, experts in normal, physiologic birth and leaders in emphasizing holistic and wellness-oriented care.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 07:40
    Location: RP, DE
    This work, LRMC celebrates National Midwifery Week, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    DHA
    National Midwifery Week

