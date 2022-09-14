Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slovakia hosts 10th annual CBRN exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    Slovakia hosts 10th annual CBRN exercise

    ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL’ANY, SLOVAKIA

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Michael Firmin, (center) director of Education, Training and Evaluation Department at the NATO Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence in Vyškov, Czechia talks with French Army Lt. Col.Yan Perron, NATO Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Blair Heath, nurse practitioner with the 773rd Civil Support Team, during Exercise Toxic Valley 2022. Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense teams from 12 NATO nations participated in the exercise Sept. 5-16. The exercise, conducted at the CBRN Training and Testing Center Zemianske Kostol’any in Slovakia, gives warfighters the opportunity to train sampling and identification of chemical warfare agents in realistic conditions. The Slovak Republic hosts the exercise to provide world-class training to members of the NATO alliance. 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slovakia hosts 10th annual CBRN exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

