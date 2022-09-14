Slovakia hosts 10th annual CBRN exercise

U.S. Army Col. Michael Firmin, (center) director of Education, Training and Evaluation Department at the NATO Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence in Vyškov, Czechia talks with French Army Lt. Col.Yan Perron, NATO Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Blair Heath, nurse practitioner with the 773rd Civil Support Team, during Exercise Toxic Valley 2022. Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense teams from 12 NATO nations participated in the exercise Sept. 5-16. The exercise, conducted at the CBRN Training and Testing Center Zemianske Kostol’any in Slovakia, gives warfighters the opportunity to train sampling and identification of chemical warfare agents in realistic conditions. The Slovak Republic hosts the exercise to provide world-class training to members of the NATO alliance.

