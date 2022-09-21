Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem Aircrew conduct Night flying [Image 7 of 7]

    Spangdahlem Aircrew conduct Night flying

    GERMANY

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The canopy of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon is closed in preparation for a night training sortie on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022. Unique challenges are presented during night operations, further sharpening the contingency response skills of aircrew and pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

