    U.S. Coast Guard cutters in Papeete, Tahiti

    PAPEETE, FRENCH POLYNESIA

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Blinsky 

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) and USCGC Juniper (WLB 201) in Papeete, Tahiti on February 6, 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 01:30
    Photo ID: 7435474
    VIRIN: 220206-G-G2014-1011
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Location: PAPEETE, PF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard cutters in Papeete, Tahiti, by LT Joseph Blinsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak
    USCGC Juniper

