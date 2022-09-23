220923-N-EH998-1068 RED SEA (Sept. 23, 2022) Sailors line handle aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) while pulling into the Port of Aqaba, Jordan, Sept. 23. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

Date Taken: 09.23.2022
Location: JO