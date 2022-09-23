Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port of Aqaba, Jordan

    JORDAN

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220923-N-EH998-1002 RED SEA (Sept. 23, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) pulls into the Port of Aqaba, Jordan, Sept. 23. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port of Aqaba, Jordan [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Nitze
    (DDG 94)
    USS Nitze (DDG 94)
    Royal Jordanian Navy

