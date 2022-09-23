CFAY Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 23, 2022) — Sailors and civilian employees assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month during a ceremony hosted by CFAY’s multicultural committee in the command auditorium. The event featured displays highlighting the contributions of Hispanic Americans throughout U.S. history and cultural dishes served to attendees. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

