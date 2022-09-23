Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 3 of 6]

    CFAY Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 23, 2022) — Sailors and civilian employees assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month during a ceremony hosted by CFAY’s multicultural committee in the command auditorium. The event featured displays highlighting the contributions of Hispanic Americans throughout U.S. history and cultural dishes served to attendees. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    This work, CFAY Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 6 of 6], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

