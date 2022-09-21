Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Striking the Rate

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Seaman Darren Cordoviz creates a graphic honoring the new chief petty officer selects onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Cordoviz recently struck the rate of Mass Communication Specialist and is now assigned to the CFAY Public Affairs Office. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

