    Ammo Onload

    Ammo Onload

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department transport ammunition during an ammunition onload on the flight deck, Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 19:21
    Photo ID: 7435085
    VIRIN: 220925-N-TL968-1101
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Ammo Onload [Image 29 of 29], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Ammo On-load
    TL968

