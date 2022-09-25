Ammo onload

Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department transport ammunition during an ammunition onload on the flight deck, Sept. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

