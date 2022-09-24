Joint Task Force – Bethel service members assist Toksook Bay following disaster declaration

Alaska Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Kua Xiong, a services technician with the 176th Force Support Squadron, arrives in Toksook Bay, Alaska, via a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, to assist in debris cleanup as part of Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 24, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal)

