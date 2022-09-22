An E2-D Hawkeye, attached to the “Greyhawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, performs start up procedures on the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during flight operations, Sept. 22, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Manvir Gill)

