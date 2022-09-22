An E2-D Hawkeye, attached to the “Greyhawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, prepares to launch from the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations, Sept. 22, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Manvir Gill)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 17:15
|Photo ID:
|7434936
|VIRIN:
|220922-N-IO903-1012
|Resolution:
|4269x3049
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
