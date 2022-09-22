Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations [Image 1 of 9]

    Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Manvir Gill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    An E2-D Hawkeye, attached to the “Greyhawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, prepares to launch from of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations, Sept. 22, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Manvir Gill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 17:15
    Photo ID: 7434934
    VIRIN: 220922-N-IO903-1016
    Resolution: 2959x4143
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SN Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    IO903

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT