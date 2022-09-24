Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Takes Home the Trophy in 6th Inaugural Game Versus Army [Image 7 of 8]

    Navy Takes Home the Trophy in 6th Inaugural Game Versus Army

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Sailors stationed around the Pacific Northwest pose for a picture after the 6th inaugural Army versus Navy hockey game at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle, Washington, Sept. 25, 2022. Navy won the game 10-9. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Soto)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 15:42
    Photo ID: 7434915
    VIRIN: 220924-N-VQ841-1823
    Resolution: 6644x3615
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    Sports
    Hockey
    Navy
    Army
    NPASE NW

