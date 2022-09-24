Navy Takes Home the Trophy in 6th Inaugural Game Versus Army

U.S. service members stationed around the Pacific Northwest stand for the National Anthem during the 6th inaugural Army versus Navy hockey game at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle, Washington, Sept. 25, 2022. Navy won the game 10-9. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Soto)
