    U.S. Marines conduct live-fire range during Intrepid Maven 22.4 [Image 13 of 13]

    U.S. Marines conduct live-fire range during Intrepid Maven 22.4

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division engage targets with M240B medium machine guns during a course of fire as part of exercise Intrepid Maven 22.4 in the United Arab Emirates, Sept 22, 2022. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and UAE armed forces to train with and strengthen our relationships with allied nations in the CENTCOM area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 14:09
    Photo ID: 7434887
    VIRIN: 220922-M-HU496-285
    Resolution: 5815x3877
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct live-fire range during Intrepid Maven 22.4 [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    United Arab Emirates
    USMCnews
    Intrepid Maven
    Intrepid Maven 22.4
    IM 22.4

