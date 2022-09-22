U.S. Marines conduct live-fire range during Intrepid Maven 22.4

A U.S. Marine with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, engage targets with a M320 40mm grenade launcher during a course of fire as part of exercise Intrepid Maven 22.4 in the United Arab Emirates, Sept 22, 2022. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and UAE armed forces to train with and strengthen our relationships with allied nations in the CENTCOM area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

