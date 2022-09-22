EOD Marines dispose unexploded ordnance during Intrepid Maven

U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians with with 2d EOD Company, 2d Marine Logistics Group prepare unexploded ordnance for demolition during exercise Intrepid Maven 22.4 in the United Arab Emirates, Sept. 22, 2022. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and UAE armed forces to train with and strengthen our relationships with allied nations in the CENTCOM area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

