    GHOST Troopers Conduct Artillery Certification Table [Image 8 of 8]

    GHOST Troopers Conduct Artillery Certification Table

    POLAND

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Pfc. David Dumas 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    GHOST troopers assigned to 2-7 Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct their artillery table 5 certifications, Sept. 22, 2022. This training ensures the units readiness in order to provide combat-credible forces in partnership with NATO Allies and regional security partners. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. David Dumas)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    GREYWOLF
    GHOST
    Poland
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team

