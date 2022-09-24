Civic leaders and elected leaders watch the thunderbirds as they perform an aerial demonstration Sep. 25, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The airshow demonstrated the Air Force's capabilities through the Thunderbird's aerial demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.25.2022 10:49 Photo ID: 7434733 VIRIN: 220924-F-XM616-0186 Resolution: 5640x3753 Size: 2.7 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team McConnell hosts Frontiers in Flight Airshow [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.