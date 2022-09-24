Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McConnell host Frontiers in Flight Airshow [Image 1 of 2]

    Team McConnell host Frontiers in Flight Airshow

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    McConnell's KC-135 Stratrotanker and KC-46A Pegasus kick off the start of the Frontiers in Flight Airshow with an aerial refueling demonstration Sep. 25, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. This airshow is Team McConnell's way of saying thanks to the people of Wichita and its surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 09:32
    Photo ID: 7434732
    VIRIN: 220924-F-XM616-0029
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    TAGS

    KC-135
    KC-46
    Frontiers in flight

