USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Daily Operations

220922-N-UL352-1366 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 22, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Marquiste Jackson, assigned to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, mans an M240D machine gun during flight operations in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 22. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

