USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Daily Operations

220919-N-UL352-1066 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 19, 2022) Hull Technician 1st Class Jonathan Bravyak, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), grinds flanges as the ship operates in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 19. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

