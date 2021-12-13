December 13, 2021 - A scene for NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 15 is filmed on the bridge of USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126).
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 01:37
|Photo ID:
|7434568
|VIRIN:
|211213-G-G2014-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard supports NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 15, "Pirates", must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
