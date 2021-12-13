Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard supports NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 15, "Pirates"

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    December 13, 2021 - A scene for NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 15 is filmed on the bridge of USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 01:37
    Photo ID: 7434568
    VIRIN: 211213-G-G2014-1001
    Resolution: 1600x900
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard supports NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 15, "Pirates", must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Coast Guard
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak
    Sector Honolulu
    District 14
    NCIS: Hawaii

