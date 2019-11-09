Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering 9/11

    AFGHANISTAN

    09.11.2019

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    USACE Afghanistan District team members from all around the world come together to serve a purpose bigger than themselves. On 9/11 they reflected on this same day 18 years ago. (US Army photo by Cheryl Moore)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2019
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 00:25
