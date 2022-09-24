Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Redbull Helo and Wingsuits 9/24 [Image 3 of 5]

    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Redbull Helo and Wingsuits 9/24

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maria Estrada 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The Red Bull Air Force Team conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The Red Bull Air Force Team is comprised of accomplished and experienced aviation experts who specialize in highly-coordinated aerial jump demonstrations. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Maria A. Estrada)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 21:14
    Photo ID: 7434383
    VIRIN: 220924-M-IV789-4186
    Resolution: 3376x2251
    Size: 726.36 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, Miramar 2022 Air Show: Redbull Helo and Wingsuits 9/24 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Maria Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    U.S.Marines
    MCASMiramar
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    FightEvolveWin

