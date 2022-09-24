Miramar 2022 Air Show: Redbull Helo and Wingsuits 9/24

The Red Bull Air Force Team conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The Red Bull Air Force Team is comprised of accomplished and experienced aviation experts who specialize in highly-coordinated aerial jump demonstrations. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Maria A. Estrada)

