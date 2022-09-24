U.S. Marines with Helicopter Support Team, 1st Landing Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, stand by for the drop off of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465 during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 21:07 Photo ID: 7434364 VIRIN: 220924-M-OP162-4032 Resolution: 3894x2596 Size: 2.61 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: MAGTF 9/24 [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Zachary Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.