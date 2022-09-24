Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: MAGTF 9/24 [Image 17 of 25]

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: MAGTF 9/24

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with Helicopter Support Team, 1st Landing Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, stand by for the drop off of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465 during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 21:07
    Photo ID: 7434364
    VIRIN: 220924-M-OP162-4032
    Resolution: 3894x2596
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: MAGTF 9/24 [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Zachary Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    MCASMiramar
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    FightEvolveWin

