    Miramar 2022 Airshow [Image 2 of 2]

    Miramar 2022 Airshow

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose GuerreroDeleon Jr.  

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Color Guard performs during the 2022 MCAS Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose S. GuerreroDeLeon

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 18:55
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Miramar 2022 Airshow
    Miramar 2022 Airshow

    #MCASMiramar #FightEvolveWin

