An F-35B Lightning II with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2022 MCAS Air Show at MCAS Miramar, Sept. 24, 2022. The F-35B Lightning II, flown by aviators with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502, is equipped with short takeoff and vertical landing capability that expands its range by allowing it to operate from naval vessels and in austere, expeditionary environments. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose GuerreroDeLeon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 18:49 Photo ID: 7434214 VIRIN: 220924-M-JG494-0440 Resolution: 7002x4670 Size: 10.08 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: F-35 9/24, by LCpl Jose GuerreroDeleon Jr. , identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.