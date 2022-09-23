Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members of Joint Task Force-Bethel clear storm debris in Nightmute, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 4 of 5]

    Service members of Joint Task Force-Bethel clear storm debris in Nightmute, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    NIGHTMUTE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bethel take a break with community members of Nightmute, Alaska before continuing to clear storm debris for Operation Merbok Response Sept. 23, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members of Joint Task Force-Bethel clear storm debris in Nightmute, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    emergency response
    Nightmute
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Alaska Naval Militia
    Operation Merbok Response

