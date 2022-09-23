Service members of Joint Task Force-Bethel clear storm debris in Nightmute, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

Service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bethel take a break with community members of Nightmute, Alaska before continuing to clear storm debris for Operation Merbok Response Sept. 23, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard Courtesy photo)

