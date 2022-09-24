Service members of Joint Task Force-Bethel clear storm debris in Nightmute, Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

Sailors of the Alaska Naval Militia, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bethel, assist in clearing debris in Nightmute, Alaska during Operation Merbok Response Sept. 23, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard Courtesy photo)

